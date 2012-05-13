Quintron and Miss Pussycat w/ Cave and Catacombz

Since 1994 under the pseudonym Quintron, inventor and former nightclub organist Robert Rolston has performed at his own private New Orleans club, the Spellcaster Lodge, and patented inventions like the Spit Machine, the Disco Light Machine and the Drum Buddy, a light-activated drum machine. Backed by these machines, Rolston performs as a one-man band, playing on a Hammond organ designed in the shape of a vintage car (complete with working headlights). He's frequently joined in concert by his wife, Miss Pussycat, a backup singer and puppeteer.