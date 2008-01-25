Radiohead and Sigur Ros on the same night!!

Ever wonder why Radiohead's music is so downtrodden? Meeting People Is Easy, a 1998 documentary that the UWM Union Theatre is screening for free tonight at 7 p.m., offers a good explanation. This heavily stylized tour film follows the band as they travel the world behind their '90s masterwork, OK Computer, trying to keep their spirits up as they encounter headache after headache. At 9 p.m., the Union Theatre screens another free tour documentary, Heima, a much more uplifting account of post-rockers Sigur Rós' beautiful travels through Iceland.