Amir Bar-Lev, director of the documentary <i>My Kid Could Paint That</I>, details the creative process of electronic producers and DJs who have been paired with unlikely collaborators in his latest documentary, <i>Re:Generation</i>. DJ Premier teams with Nas and the Berklee Symphony Orchestra; Mark Ronson takes a stab at jazz with Erykah Badu, Mos Def, Trombone Shorty and members of the Dap-Kings; and The Crystal Method does a version of “I'm Not Leaving” with Martha Reeves of the Vandellas. The oddest collaboration? Dubstep star Skrillex worked with the surviving members of The Doors for a new song, “Breakn' a Sweat.” The documentary screens tonight at Marcus Theatres' Menomonee Falls Cinema, Majestic Cinema, Ridge Cinema and South Shore Cinema.