Rebuild Wisconsin Festival

In just a few weeks, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will challenge Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in the first gubernatorial recall election in state history. To get the word out, several progressive organizations are hosting an afternoon concert and rally in Washington Park. The festival will feature appearances from activist attorney Van Jones, comedian Lee Camp, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Grace Weber, DJs Doc B and Willie Shakes and Pittsburgh rapper Jasiri X, who will be filming a video for his anti-Walker song “You're Fired” at the event.