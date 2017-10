Milwaukee's all-women theatre company Renaissance Theaterworks debuts its latest production tonight: Red Pepper Jelly 3: The Best Recipe. Like previous Red Pepper productions, this one will feature a mix of comedic and dramatic monologues, songs and poems‹and maybe even a dance or two. This production will cull highlights from the previous performances in addition to showcasing new material. It begins tonight with an 8 p.m. performance in the Broadway Theatre Center.