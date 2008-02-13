Like so many modern popular metal bands, All That Remains, a Massachusetts group headlining an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight, fuses the heavy extremes of death metal with clean, melodic hooks. They somewhat separate themselves from the masses with knowingly glum lyrics worthy of Morrissey. Opening act Chimaira, meanwhile, is an Ohio metalcore outfit that seems to get thrashier and more ferocious with each passing year. Their sound is bleak but their future is bright: Their most recent album, last year’s Resurrection, is their highest charting and most critically acclaimed disc yet.