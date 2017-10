The Athens, Ga., quartet Reptar earned fast comparisons to Animal Collective and the Talking Heads for their lively, synth-drenched art-pop. On May 1, the group will release its first full-length, a follow-up to their <i>Oblangle Fizz Y'all</i> EP called <I>Body Faucet</i>. They recorded it with Animal Collective and Washed Out producer Ben Allen. In advance of that Vagrant Records release, they share this show with Milwaukee's inventive synth-pop group Canopies.