The setting of Russell Banks’ latest thriller, pre-World War II Europe, suggests a tale of grand historical intrigue, but Banks is too much of a seasoned purist to fall back on post-Da Vinci Code cliches. Instead, The Reserve is a taut, noir-inspired murder mystery, with a focused cast of characters and an unusually compelling romantic thread. Banks reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Shorewood Schwartz Bookshop location.