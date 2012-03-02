Reverend Horton Heat w/ Larry and His Flask and Goddamn Gallows

Few bands have ever been more intrinsically linked to a specific sub-genre than Reverend Horton Heat has been to punkabilly. The Cramps may have set the stage for the genre, but Reverend Horton Heatwith their recklessly punked-out spin on country and rockabilly musichas all but defined it. Nearly two decades after their critical breakthrough, the group tours more than it recordsits last album was 2009's <i>Laughin' and Cryin' With The Reverend Horton Heat</i>but later this month the group will release the live DVD <i>25 to Life</i>.