Atlanta's Rich Kidz began several years ago as a teen ensemble, but has since whittled down to the duo of rappers Yung PU and Skateboard Skooly. They've released a handful of strong mixtapes, the latest being this winter's triumphant <i>Everybody Eat Bread</i>, a collection of delirious half-rapped, half-sung bangers highlighted by the victorious Waka Flocka Flame collaboration “My Life,” one of many tracks that suggests big radio play in the future. Tonight the duo performs at an event hosted by DJ Nalege of V100.7.