Since Richie Havens gave a legendary performance at 1969’s Woodstock, improvising an intense cover of the spiritual “Motherless Child,” the spirit of the ’60s has continued to pump through his veins, but he hasn’t been nearly as industrious as many of his peers, like his frequent muse Bob Dylan, who continued the soundtrack for changing times long after the glory days ended. The idiosyncratic folk guitarist goes long stretches without recording anythinglet alone writing new songsbut last year he did find the time to revisit Dylan again, singing “Tombstone Blues” in the experimental Bob Dylan bio-pic I’m Not There. Tonight he headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.