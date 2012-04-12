Decades into a career of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones continues to throw curveballs to her fans. Her 1997 record <i>Ghostyhead</i> experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop, and 2007's <i>The Sermon on Exposition Boulevard</I.a tough, rock 'n' roll-minded treatise on religionwas one of the most intimate albums of her career. Her most recent work, 2009's <i>Balm in Gilead</i>, retains that intimacy even as it finds Jones in a more collaborative mood. It contains contributions from Ben Harper, Alison Krauss, Jon Brion and the late Vic Chesnutt.