Sir Pinkerton Xyloma of the entertainment troupe Dead Man's Carnival hosts the seventh annual Riverwest Follies, a production directed by local writer and <i>Shepherd Express</i> contributor Tea Krulos. The night will include roughly 20 acts, including music, dance and circus routines, as well as a silent auction and a full set from Astral/Subastral, a rock/world fusion band that puts on ambitious multimedia performances. Proceeds benefit the community newspaper <i>Riverwest Currents</i>.