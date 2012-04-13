Rodrigo y Gabriela w/ C.U.B.A. and Bobby Long

The virtuosic Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela was versatile enough to be tapped for a Robert Rodriguez soundtrack and a <i>Nightmare Before Christmas</i> tribute album, all before recording what might be the only worthwhile cover of “Stairway to Heaven.” That cover made the duo a hot act in world-music circles, which they continued to charm with subsequent covers of Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix and John McLaughlin. The duo recorded its latest album, <i>Area 52</i>, with the 13-piece Cuban orchestra C.U.B.A., which will back the band at this concert.