Singer Rupa Marya and her ensemble Rupa & The April Fishes hail from San Francisco, but their music takes cues from all around the world, drawing from seductive French pop, Latin tango, Gypsy swing and, on one song from the 2009 album <i>Este Mundo</i>, American hip-hop (it features a guest rap from The Coup's Boots Riley). The music is festive, even as the songs themselves are grounded in loss and sufferingtwo experiences that Marya witnesses on a nearly daily basis at her day job as a doctor at a San Francisco hospital.