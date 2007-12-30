Rusted Root w/ Cosmic Railroad

Rusted Root headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Rave. They stand out from other jam bands for a variety of reasons, chief among them the fact that they have a bona fide hit single under their belt: the mid-'90s radio staple "Send Me On My Way" (a poppy track that sounds like David Byrne walked in on Paul Simon's Graceland sessions). A slow but steady stream of albums has followed, but the band has dedicated much of its time to the road, where members can stretch out their tribal grooves and Grateful Dead-like jams.