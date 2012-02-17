After spending more than a quarter-century as half of the songwriting team behind the Waukesha heartland-rock act the BoDeans, Sammy Llanas surprised fans by splitting from the band last year, citing long-simmering creative differences. While the BoDeans have carried on without himthere's talk of a new album this yearLlanas has rededicated himself to his solo career. Last fall he released his second solo album, <I>4 A.M. (The Way Home)</i>, his first since his 1998 record as Absinthe, <i>A Good Day to Die</i>, a poignant record inspired by his brother's suicide. Like its predecessor, the new album is a frequently solemn late-night record that spotlights Llanas' stirring voice. At each of his shows this weekend at Linneman's Riverwest Inn, Llanas will perform two sets that promise to draw from his entire career, one solo and one with his new backing band. (Also Saturday, Feb. 18.)