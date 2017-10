Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy <i>Sassy Mamas</i>, about three womenyes, “cougars”who confidently pursue younger men. This production, piloted by a director who goes by the mononym AbNey, runs at the Marcus Center through May 20.