The five recent college graduates in the Boulevard Theater’s latest production, Say Goodnight Gracie, meet at an apartment with plans to head to their high school reunion, but instead find a more satisfying way to spend the evening: Staying in, smoking pot, eating junk food and talking about life in general. Although the play was written in the late 1970s, it speaks to a very modern phenomenon: the quarter-life crisis. This afternoon’s performance begins at 2:30 p.m.