In the 1960s and 1970s, a new breed of avant-garde British film makers brought a radical new idea to their craft: Instead of dwelling on what a film was about, they were interested in how their film was producedspecifically, how the celluloid itself was printed and processed. In toying with the film stock, they produced some of the most visually innovative works of their time. Tonight the UWM Union Theatre hosts the first of a two-part program of these short films, called Shoot Shoot Shoot, at 7 p.m. as part of its Experimental Tuesdays series.