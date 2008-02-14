Single on Valentine's Night?

There’s no need for singles to spend Valentine’s Day alone, since they can try to pair up when Mo’s Irish Pub on Wisconsin Avenue hosts its singles night at 7 p.m. tonight. Even if you don’t meet your life partner here, you won’t walk away empty handed: The first 50 women receive a gift package with a spa certificate, a long-stem rose and liquor, while the first 50 men get a chalice of Stella Artois. Generous drink specials increase your chances of finding that special someone as the night wears on.