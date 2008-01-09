When the Pabst Theater organization announced that it would begin booking concerts at the Turner Hall Ballroom, music fans knew to expect different musical acts than the ones that play the Pabst, but nothing could have prepared them for the sheer amount of ska groups booked at the ballroom in recent months. Tonight at 7 p.m., the Turner Ballroom welcomes another: New Jersey's Streetlight Manifesto, one of the biggest young bands on the surprising strong national ska circuit, thanks to their punchy horn lines and punkish enthusiasm. They'll share the bill with The Stitch Up, a promising new band from the former frontman of MU330 (one of the better, heavier '90s ska bands), and Pittsburgh's Grand Buffet, a nerd-rap duo with a jokey, Tenacious D-esque live show.