Sleepy Sun and Moss Folk

Perhaps motivated by encouraging reviews of their 2009 debut, <i>Embrace</i>, San Francisco freak-rockers Sleepy Sun pushed their druggy, psychedelic rock into even more extreme directions on 2010's <I>Fever</i>, a claustrophobic record that exaggerates the darker, bluesy undercurrents that ran through bands like Cream, Iron Butterfly and Jefferson Airplane. After touring with kindred spirits The Black Angels last year, this month the band released its third album: <I>Spine Hits</i>, a record that balances pastoral folk with dense, acid-rock jams.