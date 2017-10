To save his life, a man must uncover the truth about the death of a widow with whom he has been involved and whom he is accused of murdering. The man is black; the woman is white. Reginald Edmund's twisting drama <i>South Bridge</I>, set in 1881 Ohio, is the first of two world premieres offered this spring by Uprooted Theatre, a groundbreaking company that stages polished productions of works representing the many voices in the African-American experience. Marti Gobel directs.