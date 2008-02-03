While much the city watches the Super Bowl, the UWM Union Theatre screens a little-seen 1919 oddity tonight at 7 p.m.: South. This silent documentary compiles raw footage from Sir Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 expedition, which ended with his crew struggling for survival after their ship became trapped in ice. The men traveled over 800 miles by rowboat until they found salvation at a whaling station two years later. Lending the already chilling footage more ambiance will be a live score from experimental percussionist Jon Mueller.