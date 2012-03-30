Spoof Fest 2012

Spoof Fest has been paying loving homage to rock and pop bands of all stripes through gentle parody for nearly two decades. Since its early years at the Globe East, Spoof Fest has grown into a two-day event at Club Garibaldi, with a lineup that seems to feature more props and costumes each year. This year's lineup is typically all over the place, with Friday night tributes to James Brown, Thin Lizzy, .38 Special, Steely Dan, Lita Ford and Sonny and Cher, and a Saturday night roast of Wham!, Goo Goo Dolls, Bee Gees, Sammy Hagar, Foo Fighters and Tom Jones.