It was only in 2010 that Milwaukee novelist Stacy Riedel published her first book, <i>The King Is Dead</i>, about the effect that a father's death has on his three very different grown children, but she works quickly. Last year she released her follow-up, <i>The Field</i>, about a woman who's determined to leave her boyfriend after seven days. Thematically the books couldn't be more differentone is a rock novel, the other is a romancebut each displays Riedel's wry, feisty voice. At this event, titled "Wine, Words, and milWaukee," Riedel will be signing books and reading from an upcoming work.