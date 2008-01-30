Like Robert Langdon, the professor protagonist in Dan Brown’s mega-hit novel The Da Vinci Code, Cotton Malone is a bookish academic whose interest in history tends to engulf him in international intrigue. Malone is the hero in a number of books from New York Times best-selling author Steve Berry, including Berry’s latest, The Venetian Betrayal, which uses Alexander the Great as its starting point. Berry will read from the book tonight during a 7 p.m. appearance at the Schwartz Bookshop in Brookfield.