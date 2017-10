Twenty-something comedian Steve Hofstetter began his stand-up career modestly as a college-themed act, touring campuses behind predictable dorm and frat jokes, but has since carved out a more interesting niche in sports humor. He's written a column for Sports Illustrated, founded the Web site "Hofstetter¹s Jerk of the Week" and is the host of "The National Lampoon Radio Sports Minute (Or So)." Hofstetter performs two gigs tonight at Jokerz Comedy Club, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.