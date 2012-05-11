Steve Winwood w/ Bobby Long

Prolific rocker Steve Winwood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 for his work with the prog-rock outfit Traffic, and it's not inconceivable he could be inducted again, since he was also a founding member of The Spencer Davis Group. And should the Hall of Fame decide to honor Winwood's '60s blues-rock band with Eric Clapton, Blind Faith, or his short-lived '70s super-group Go, the musician could end up being a four-timer. Over the years Winwood has sat in on key sessions with legends like Lou Reed, Toots and the Maytals and George Harrison, while recording a steady stream of records under his own name. His latest is 2008's <i>Nine Lives</i>, a full-band album that draws more from Winwood's blues-rock roots than from the pop mindset of his '80s hits like “Higher Love.”