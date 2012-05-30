Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>. The production boasts an impressive cast that includes Broadway/Off Broadway talent Sean Allan Krill as painter George Seurat, and an ensemble of remarkable local talent, including musical comedy great Alison Mary Forbes, the magnetic Bryce Lord, comic nice guy Rick Pendzich and the distinct, memorable Karen Estrada. The story follows Seurat as he paints his masterpiece “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”