The annual Greek Fest has been a Milwaukee summer favorite for many years. The same foods and similar cultural displays will be offered in a more intimate indoor setting for the inaugural Taste of Greece, noon-8 p.m. Feb. 18-19 in the cultural hall adjacent to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress St. Grilled lamb and chicken will be served along with lasagna-like pastichio, honeyed baklava and the flaming cheese dish called saganaki. Also on tap will be music, performances by the Hellenic Dancers and tours of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed church.