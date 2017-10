More melodically inclined than their jam-rock counterparts, Tea Leaf Green have steadily increased their fan base through incessant touring and a few endorsements from heavy-hitters like Trey Anastasio. Tonight, the group splits an 8 p.m. show at the Rave with Moonalice, a seven-member jam band with roots- and psych-rock undertones and also happens to boast a television personality in its line-up: G.E. Smith, the former axeman and musical director for “Saturday Night Live.”