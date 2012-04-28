Terminal Milwaukee: The Crawford/Ex Fabula Project

A dyed-in-the-wool Milwaukeean, WMSE station manager Tom Crawford has spent his whole life in the city, working odd jobs and living in many of its neighborhoods. Tales from that life have made him a favorite at the Ex Fabula storytelling slams, so that series' creators chose him as the focus of the spinoff series Terminal Milwaukee, where Crawford and guest storytellers riff on a different neighborhood at each installment. That series draws to a close with this climactic final installment, which will feature musical accompaniments from accordionist Steve Meisner, the bagpipe-heavy Billy Mitchell Scottish Ensemble and the reunited '70s punk band The Lubricants.