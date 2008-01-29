"The Powerful Hand of George Bellows" Explained

In the early 1900s, American artist George Bellows became renowned for his vivid (and frequently gritty) depictions of street life in New York City. Some of his most infamous pieces documented brutal boxing matches. These bold pieces of art speak for themselves, but those craving additional insight into the artist’s vision will find it during a 1:30 p.m. gallery talk at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where curator Mary Weaver Chapin will speak about some of the pieces on display as part of the museum’s current exhibition, “The Powerful Hand of George Bellows,” a collection of over 50 rarely seen drawings and prints on loan from the Boston Public Library.