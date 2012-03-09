Written by Wisconsin-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice, A Thousand Words is a winning collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theater Company of Madison. The play focuses on the work of renowned photographer Walker Evans. Although his name may be unfamiliar, his photographs of Dust Bowl farmers in the 1930s are acclaimed for capturing the desperation and hopelessness that grasped America during the Depression. His work was groundbreaking in many ways, including his aversion to “posed” photographs. He often carried a small camera under his coat, taking photos of people when they didn't expect it. Actors from both Milwaukee and Madison appear in the show, including a few well-known faces to Milwaukee audiences. They include Georgina McKee, Molly Rhode and Sarah Day.