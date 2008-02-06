Though he delivered his fair share of memorable songs as a member of both Split Enz and Crowded House, Tim Finn has saved plenty of gorgeous melodies for his own solo projects. His seventh and most recent solo work, 2006's Imaginary Kingdom, alternates between plaintive examinations of life's fragile nature and catchy, hook-heavy pop. The record is grounded by a poetic depth usually absent in similar singer-songwriter albums. Expect a smattering of solo material tonight as well as some of his better known hits with Crowded House when Tim Finn shares a 7:30 p.m. show with Alice Peacock tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom.