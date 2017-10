Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy <i>Tony & Tina's Wedding</i> invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, but the evening includes a fun wedding reception, dancing, an Italian meal catered by Buca di Beppo, a champagne toast and, of course, wedding cake. The Turner Hall Ballroom hosts multiple performances of this hit through Saturday, May 19.