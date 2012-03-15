Toots and The Maytals w/ The Constellations

Throughout the '60s and '70s, Toots and The Maytals recorded a slew of ska, rocksteady and reggae hits that remain mainstays of the Jamaican songbook, including “Pressure Drop,” “54-46 That's My Number,” “Bam Bam,” “Monkey Man,” “Sweet and Dandy” and “Do the Reggay,” a 1968 single that is often credited for naming the then-burgeoning genre. The original Maytals dissolved ages ago, but leader Frederick “Toots” Hibbert continues to tour heavily, his soulful croon untouched by age. On the 2004 album <i>True Love</i>, he teamed with a host of guests like Willie Nelson, Keith Richards and The Roots to revisit the Maytals' biggest hits; in 2010 he released a soul-minded collection of new material, <i>Flip and Twist</i>.