The Tossers w/ We Are The Union

While not as commercially successful in their genre as contemporaries the Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly, The Tossers formed years before those bands, in 1993 in Chicago's Irish south side neighborhoods. Rowdy and raucous, The Tossers' energetic approach imports the flair of a raging Irish pub scene, replete with furious fiddles, banging banjos, merry mandolins and truculent vocals distilled by malt whiskey. The six-piece Celtic-punk outfit's eighth studio album, <i>On a Fine Spring Evening</i>, was released in 2008 under their primary label, Victory Records.