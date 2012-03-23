Trapper Schoepp and the Shades w/ Archie Powell and the Exports and The Ragadors

Milwaukee songwriter Trapper Schoepp sounded wise beyond his years on his 2010 album with his band the Shades, <i>Lived and Moved</i>, which they recorded at Howl Street studio with producer Justin Perkins. Drawing from the rootsy leanings of The Band, Wilco and The Replacements, Schoepp sang a memorable set about a life in transition. Schoepp expanded on those themes on last year's followup to that album, <i>Run, Engine, Run</i>, a record that's rich with lively Tom Petty-esque rock songs and steel-guitar-kissed country numbers.