Tribute Night at Shank Hall

Two tribute bands pay homage to two the greatest rock ’n’ roll bands of all time tonight at a 9 p.m. Shank Hall show. Substitute, a tribute to The Who, splits the bill with Shattered, a Rolling Stones cover band.
Tonight @ Shank Hall - 9:00 PM
