The Tripoli Shrine Circus

The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners Hospital for Children, but to many they're best known for their annual circus. Attractions include Polish-trained tigers and lions, a Romanian acrobatic duo, a team of aerialists, a Chilean clown and a human cannonball. There will also be elephants, including the Mighty Bo, the largest performing elephant on the planet. He knows more than 60 tricks. (Multiple performances at the U.S. Cellular Arena through Sunday, Feb. 26.)