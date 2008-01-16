Rhode Island feminist artist Xander Marro doesn't have much interest in painting on a traditional canvas, she prefers her artwork to be functional. She silk screens her designs on to pieces of fabric and then sews pastiches of these printings together into large quilts. An exhibit of her work at the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery in Bay View called "Tucker 'Neath the Covers" displays a large sampling of these fabric pieces (which she sells at very inexpensive prices) as well as two finished quilts.