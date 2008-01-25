A group comprised of the core of the classic Guns N’ Roses line-up and former Stone Temple Pilots addict Scott Weiland, Velvet Revolver has thus far largely lived up to the tricky challenge of selling themselves as a new commodity without alienating old fans. The group avoids nostalgia-act pandering, but amicably tosses concertgoers a bone in the form of the occasional old GNR or STP hit. Weiland gave fans a scare by disappearing earlier this week, but he’s back safe and sound and should be ready to play Velvet Revolver’s 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight as scheduled.