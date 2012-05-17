As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy <i>Veronica's Position</i> is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who have agreed to appear in a Broadway-bound stage production of <i>Hedda Gabler</i>. Formerly married, leading woman Veronica and leading man Philip find themselves involved in contrasting relationships. Orloff mixes things up with a few other characters, and the play gets delightfully complicated in the way that so often happens in comedies of this sort. Tiffany Vance and Steve Koehler play the estranged Veronica and Philip. The talented Libby Amato adds to the cast as the hot young director for <i>Hedda Gabler</i>.