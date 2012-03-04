VNV Nation w/ Straftanz

An electronic duo founded in London, VNV Nation divides its time between pop-influenced dance and trance songs marked by serene synthesizers and harsher, more industrial songs that are nonetheless suited for the dance floor. Their 2007 Judgement softened their sound a bit to produce some of the group's most expansive tracks, but the group went full-throttle on 2009's Of Faith, Power and Glory, which found the cult electronic band at its most powerful. The new Automatic splits the difference between those two extremes, striking a balance between melodic electro-pop and scorching club cuts.