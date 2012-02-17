The local theater company Fools For Tragedy returns to the Alchemist Theatre to presents Jordan Gwiazdowski's deconstruction of Samuel Beckett in <i>Waiting</i>. Conceptually, the play is a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett's <I>Waiting For Godot</i>. A group of five actors play various roles whil waiting around to perform in a production of <i>Waiting For Godot</i>. Two actors have received anonymous contracts to appear in the show. They wait for further instruction. Five or six actors take turns performing different roles in the paly over the course of the run of the show.