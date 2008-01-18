The Walkmen's distinctly moody take on fashionable, New York guitar rock is at turns blissful and brutal, a dynamic best captured on their 2004 album Bows Arrows and its seething single "The Rat." Although stock in the band has fallen a bit since then, they oversaturated the market with two 2006 releases, the place-holding A Hundred Miles Off and the oddity Pussy Cats, a track-by-track remake of the Harry Nilsson album‹the group's live shows are still among the most revered in the indie circuit. Tonight they play an 8 p.m. show a the Turner Hall Ballroom with openers White Rabbits, whose debut album, Fort Nightly, was one of 2007's most pleasant surprises, an infectious set that supplemented indie-rockisms with calypso flourishes.