Playwright and director Arthur Laurents conceived <i>West Side Story</i> as a clash between Roman Catholics and Jews; supposedly, Leonard Bernstein's love for Latin-Caribbean music transformed the story into the familiar struggle between the Puerto Rican Sharks and all-white Jets. The music was wonderful, the choreography brought ballet into the streets of urban America and the story's update of <i>Romeo and Juliet</i> remains meaningful the world over.